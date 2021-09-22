World Asset Management Inc Sells 17 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,201.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,206.15.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

