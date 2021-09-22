World Asset Management Inc Sells 661 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

