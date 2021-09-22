World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

