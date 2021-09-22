World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

