Wownero (WOW) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $19.17 million and $83,872.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00069900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00167890 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

