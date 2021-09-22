Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $6.91 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $6.91 or 0.00015948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $453,496.45 and $6.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00114081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00169537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06954202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,507.67 or 1.00385640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.34 or 0.00782960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

