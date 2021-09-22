Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $863.31 on Top Exchanges (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $293,524.57 and $34,955.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $863.31 or 0.01984850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

