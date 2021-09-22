Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

XBIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. Analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

