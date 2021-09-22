Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

