Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Down 4.1%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. 73,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 199,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

