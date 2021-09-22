XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00.

XPEL stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.