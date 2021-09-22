xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Achieves $722,590.40

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $722,590.40 and approximately $143.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004071 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000182 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.