Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 3,946 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $10,054.26.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45.

YEXT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 570,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

