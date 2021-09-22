Yield Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $34,738.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $34,738.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00128978 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046187 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

