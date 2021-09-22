Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $902.46

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 902.46 ($11.79) and traded as low as GBX 880.90 ($11.51). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 8,035 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £520.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 928.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 902.46.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

