Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 591,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,959. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

