Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post sales of $93.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.93 million and the lowest is $90.46 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $100.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $384.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.04 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $359.61 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 461,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 146,652 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 558,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

