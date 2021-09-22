Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post $866.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.29 million to $886.16 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 14,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,526. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

