Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UpHealth.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,365. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

