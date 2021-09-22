Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $99.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.97 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

VICR stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,063 shares of company stock worth $28,352,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.