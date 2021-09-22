Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,723. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

