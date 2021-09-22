Zacks: Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.18 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.14. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

