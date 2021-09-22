Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $582.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $582.96 million. Entegris posted sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.59. 871,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,565. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. Entegris has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

