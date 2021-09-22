Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $152.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the highest is $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $161.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,920. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

