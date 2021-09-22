Zacks: Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.50 million and the lowest is $483.40 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $483.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 540,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,281. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

