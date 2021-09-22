Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $8.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.