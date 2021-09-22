Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of BE traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $19.44. 36,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,801,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

