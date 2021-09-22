Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Editas Medicine posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 816.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.49. 18,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,646. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

