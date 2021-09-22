Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

IDYA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 375,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

