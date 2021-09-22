Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

