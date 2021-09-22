Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 154,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,044. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

