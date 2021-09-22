Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Hold

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 85,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

