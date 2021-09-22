Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.