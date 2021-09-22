Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $462,403.88 and $16,311.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00171123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00114648 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.10 or 0.06966691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,848.56 or 1.00318415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.80 or 0.00791128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

