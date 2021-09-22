Zero (ZER) Price Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Zero has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $54,468.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00273211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00124426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00171948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002386 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,503,581 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.