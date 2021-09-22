Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $7.73 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 684,044 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. 99,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,386. The company has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

