Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $210.88. 15,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,585. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.