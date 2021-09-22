Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $22.76 on Wednesday, hitting $3,366.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,431.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,347.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

