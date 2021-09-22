Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 56,479 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,479 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 2.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $131,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,802 shares of company stock valued at $96,348,894 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.