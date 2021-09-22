Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.