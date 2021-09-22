Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $706.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.00 million and the lowest is $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,007. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

