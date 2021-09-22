ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.43

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $4.49. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 3,950,675 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ZIVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.