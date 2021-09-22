Zloadr (ZDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.23 Million

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 43.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $32.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00127167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

