ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. ZTE has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

