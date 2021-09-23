$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Biogen stock opened at $289.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $5,688,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,182,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $12,119,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 419.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

