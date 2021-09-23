$7.66 Million in Sales Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340,000.00 to $14.99 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year sales of $15.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.15 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $261.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $626,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.87. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

