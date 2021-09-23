$748.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $748.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

COO opened at $433.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

