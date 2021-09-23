Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.04

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.76. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 106,681 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

