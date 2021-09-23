Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan, are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both the drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress with other ophthalmology candidates has been also impressive and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. The company’s retina programs also continue to advance well. While the market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both the drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. The stock has outperformed the company in year to date.”

AERI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $563.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

