American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Up 13.9%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) shares were up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 133,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 822,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$443.02 million and a P/E ratio of -19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

